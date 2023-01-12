Why You Should Take Maternity Insurance #maternityinsurance #insurancepolicy #shorts #mymoneymatters

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Why You Should Take Maternity Insurance

Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 01:39 AM IST Livemint

In 2017, about 2,95,000 women died during and following pregnancy and childbirth. While as per data from 2015-17 in India 122 maternal deaths per 1 lakh births. Many of these lives could have been saved if these mothers had the financial assistance to manage the cost of giving birth. That is where maternity insurance comes into the picture. #maternityinsurance #insurancepolicy #maternity #maternaldeaths #investments #healthinsurance #insurance #mymoneymatters #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze