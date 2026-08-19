Why Zepto’s Alleged Viral Internship Requirement Has Drawn Criticism Online

An alleged Zepto campus hiring notice has sparked online debate after listing physical requirements for an internship role: the ability to lift up to 20 kg and remain on one’s feet for 10-12 hour shifts. The post, shared on X, described the role as Intern Motherhub Operations, open only to male students without backlogs from B.Tech, BCA, BBA and B.Com streams. It offered a ₹20,000 monthly stipend and a potential CTC of ₹4-6 lakh. Users questioned whether such demands are reasonable for student interns, with some calling the requirements excessive. The authenticity of the notice remains unconfirmed, and Zepto has not responded so far. The controversy has revived broader discussions on working conditions in India’s quick-commerce sector.