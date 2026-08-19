Subscribe

Why Zepto’s Alleged Viral Internship Requirement Has Drawn Criticism Online

An alleged Zepto campus hiring notice has sparked online debate after listing physical requirements for an internship role: the ability to lift up to 20 kg and remain on one’s feet for 10-12 hour shifts. The post, shared on X, described the role as Intern Motherhub Operations, open only to male students without backlogs from B.Tech, BCA, BBA and B.Com streams. It offered a 20,000 monthly stipend and a potential CTC of 4-6 lakh. Users questioned whether such demands are reasonable for student interns, with some calling the requirements excessive. The authenticity of the notice remains unconfirmed, and Zepto has not responded so far. The controversy has revived broader discussions on working conditions in India’s quick-commerce sector.

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Why Zepto’s Alleged Viral Internship Requirement Has Drawn Criticism Online
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWhy Zepto’s Alleged Viral Internship Requirement Has Drawn Criticism Online
Advertisement
Read Next Story