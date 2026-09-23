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Why Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is calling for ‘decentralisation’ of workplaces

India needs a more decentralised development model that takes R&D investment and sophisticated manufacturing beyond major cities to the district level, creating high-quality jobs in rural areas and reducing the need for young people to migrate to urban centres, Zoho Co-Founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu said on Wednesday.

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Published23 Sep 2026, 06:51 PM IST
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Why Zoho's Sridhar Vembu is calling for ‘decentralisation’ of India's workplaces
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