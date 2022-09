Will a freebie culture bankrupt India?

Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Can Indian states afford the ‘free revdi’ culture?... moreCan Indian states afford the ‘free revdi’ culture? The RBI is worried and so is Prime Minister Modi. Do we need a law, wondered the Supreme Court recently. Well, India already has a law to control government spending. It only needs more teeth.