Will AI Agents Decide Your Next Loan? Raj Nair, Piramal Finance, Explains | Mint Techcetra

How is AI changing who gets a loan in India? Raj Nair, Head of Customer Experience at Piramal Finance, tells Mint's Consulting Editor Leslie D'Monte why speed is no longer enough, and what lenders must do next. In this episode of Mint Techcetra, part of a special series produced in partnership with Salesforce, we discuss how generative AI and agentic AI are rewriting the rules of lending, and what it means for financial inclusion. IN THIS CONVERSATION - Why borrowers now expect clarity and confidence, not just speed - What a decade-old voice bot taught lenders about context, and how LLMs change it - How voice agents handle rural customers, and why nuance matters more than language - Why a smart model alone won't win, and what data and CRM platforms add - How AI reads UPI, QR and platform payments to judge intent for borrowers without papers: 'Kagaz se zyada niyat dekhte hain'- Why AI should sit at the centre of lending, not at the edge, and what the steam engine has to do with it - What leaders must do: safe space to experiment, incentives, and effectiveness over efficiency - Lending in five years: personal AI agents, the future of DSAs and DSTs, and what happens to the workforce