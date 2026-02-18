Subscribe

Will AI Replace Jobs? Mastercard President Cites 100 Years Of Tech History At India AI Impact Summit

AI will transform jobs — but will it replace them? Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, Mastercard India & South Asia President Gautam Aggarwal shared a powerful 100-year perspective on technology disruption. From calculators to computers to Excel, every wave of innovation sparked fears of job losses — yet productivity rose and new opportunities emerged. He argues AI could be even more impactful, positioning India as a tier-one AI innovation player. Watch the full statement on how AI may reshape — not erase — the future of work.

Published18 Feb 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Will AI Replace Jobs? Mastercard President Cites 100 Years Of Tech History
