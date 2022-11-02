Will America abandon Ukraine?
Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 01:15 AM IST
Livemint
- Biden's America may be ready to abandon Ukraine in its war against Russia. Both progressive Democrats and Republicans have expressed a desire to scale back America's military aid to Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump has also weighed in and has opposed massive spending packages to assist Zelensky's Ukraine. Mint's Shashank Mattoo breaks down American aid to Ukraine and the role it has played in the war against Russia. Mattoo analyses why the Ukraine war became unpopular and examines the stance of key American politicians like Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz. While mainstream politicians like President Biden in the Democratic Party and Senator Mitch McConnell in the Republican Party will back aid, the fringes of both American parties are fracturing on Ukraine.