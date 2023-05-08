Will Apple Slash Jobs Like Microsoft, Meta, Twitter?

Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Since last year, tech behemoths like Amazon Microsoft, Twitter, and Meta have slashed thousands of positions. Recently when Apple's CEO Tim Cook was asked if Apple is looking to slash jobs as well, he said that Apple will only make layoffs as a 'last resort'. In an interview with CNBC, he said, 'I view that as a last resort and, so, mass layoffs are not something that we're talking about at this moment.'