Will Digital Rupee Replace Your Bitcoin? | FinNext

Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 04:37 PM IST

The RBI's pilot of India's legal cryptocurrency makes everyone excited. But how would this new digital product stack up against your existing digital tokens? Watch a face-to-face comparison between the two in this video! #digitalrupee #cryptocurrency #bitcoin #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze