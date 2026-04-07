Will Dubai's Real Estate Market Crash As The Middle East War Escalates Further? | Let's Get REal

Property prices For the last several decades the UAE government has worked to build Dubai as a world class city and a safe haven for people of all nationalities. Now, geopolitical forces beyond its control have placed it in the crosshairs of a nasty war, and the reality is undeniable. The sentiment has shifted from caution to real worries. Early de-escalation is no longer the base case. This is important because Dubai's total real estate transactions reached approximately USD $250 billion in 2025, the highest level in the sector's history. And this growth has been fuelled mostly by foreign buyers who outspent GCC and Arab buyers combined. In fact, Indians are consistently the number 1 buyers group. Now that peace is looking fragile, will Dubai market correct sharply once again? If you’ve invested, what’s the right move? Hold on or cut your losses? And if you’ve been on the sidelines, when is the right time to buy? Watch.