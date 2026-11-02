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Will foreign investors keep buying? The Week Ahead in Indian equities: WATCH

Foreign investors bought over 5,000 crore worth of Indian equities last week, marking their strongest buying in a month. This helped markets end October in the green after two months of losses. Will this buying streak continue in the coming week?

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Published2 Nov 2026, 09:45 AM IST
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Will foreign investors keep buying? The Week Ahead in Indian equities
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