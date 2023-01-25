Home / Videos / Will ICE cinemas succeed? | Mint Primer | Mint
Will ICE cinemas succeed? | Mint Primer | Mint
Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:46 PM ISTLivemint
The objective of an ICE theatre is to fill a viewe... moreThe objective of an ICE theatre is to fill a viewer’s peripheral vision with colours and objects similar to what’s on the main screen. An acronym for Immersive Cinema Experience, ICE involves the use of LED panels on either side of the main screen. The objective of an ICE theatre is to fill a viewer’s peripheral vision with colours and objects similar to what’s on the main screen.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.