Will ICE cinemas succeed? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 05:46 PM IST

Livemint

The objective of an ICE theatre is to fill a viewe... moreThe objective of an ICE theatre is to fill a viewer’s peripheral vision with colours and objects similar to what’s on the main screen. An acronym for Immersive Cinema Experience, ICE involves the use of LED panels on either side of the main screen. The objective of an ICE theatre is to fill a viewer’s peripheral vision with colours and objects similar to what’s on the main screen.