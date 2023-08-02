Will India Allow Tesla’s Chinese Vendors To Make In India? | Details | In Focus

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:24 PM IST

Tesla’s India plans are unfolding at a rapid pace. As we told you earlier, Tesla wants to set up a mega factory in India. And to make it happen key discussions between the EV major and the Modi gov’t are currently going on. An ET report claims Tesla wants to make some critical EV components in India, if you are wondering why that’s worth mentioning that’s because Tesla wants the government to allow its foreign vendors some of whom are Chinese to Make in India. Will the government allow it? Watch the full video for more details.