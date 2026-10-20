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Will Jio IPO's huge scale help shareholders get better returns?

One of India’s most-awaited IPOs is here. Jio Platforms is raising about 30,200 crore. But can its massive scale deliver better returns for shareholders?

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Published20 Oct 2026, 09:06 AM IST
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Will Jio IPO's huge scale help shareholders get better returns?
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