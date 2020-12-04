Home
Will NEP privatise India's education system? Dr Kasturirangan counters #HTLS2020
Will NEP privatise India's education system? Dr Kasturirangan counters #HTLS2020
Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 12:03 AM IST
Livemint
- One of the major allegations levelled by critics against the National Education Policy 2020 is that it is biased towards privatisation of India's education system. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, chairman of the committee whose draft laid the foundation of the policy, countered this objection. Kasturirangan, who also served as ISRO chief, said that the NEP pushes for competition and resource-sharing between public and private institutions on an equal footing. Adding to the discussion, Ashish Dhawan, founder and CEO of Central Square Foundation said that almost half the students in India go to private schools, and so, a push to improve the nation's education system can't ignore these institutions. Watch the full video for more.