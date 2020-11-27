Subscribe
Home >Videos >Will Nolan's 'Tenet' give boost to Indian multiplexes? PVR MD answers #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 08:44 PM IST Livemint

Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR Ltd commented on the experience of multiplexes during the Covid-19 pandemic, the consequent lockdown, and the subsequent 'unlock'. Speaking on Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Bijli spoke on whether Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' - set to release soon - will be a barometer of how theatres can hope to fare in the near future. Watch the full video for more.