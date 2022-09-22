Will Putin go nuclear in Ukraine? (Explained)

Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 12:51 AM IST

Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have stepped up t... moreVladimir Putin's nuclear threats have stepped up the stakes in the Ukraine war. After weeks of President Zelensky's troops inflicting defeats on Russia forces, the Kremlin is at a crossroads. Putin faces a stark choice: should he fight a conventional war he may lose or opt for the ultimate deterrent: nuclear strikes. Mint's Shashank Mattoo breaks down how the Soviet Union and Russia see nuclear weapons and their place in Russian defence strategy. The video looks into the threat of Russian nuclear use and its consequences for the world.