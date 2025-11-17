Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi drops bombshell: Operation Sindoor was just a trailer of 88 hours – full movie still left! At Chanakya Defence Dialogues, warns Pakistan: If you give us a chance again, we’ll teach you how to behave with a neighbour. Lessons from Op Sindoor: Lightning-fast decisions, tri-services integration, long-war logistics. J&K terror down sharply post Article 370. Watch the no-nonsense message!
