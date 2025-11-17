English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 17 2025 15:59:50
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 372.70 -4.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 996.80 0.80%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 424.50 -0.57%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 329.85 0.43%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.40 -0.43%
Business News/ Videos / 'Will Teach Pakistan How To Behave Responsibly With A Neighbour If...': Army Chief's Big Warning

'Will Teach Pakistan How To Behave Responsibly With A Neighbour If...': Army Chief's Big Warning

Updated: 17 Nov 2025, 05:45 pm IST Livemint

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi drops bombshell: Operation Sindoor was just a trailer of 88 hours – full movie still left! At Chanakya Defence Dialogues, warns Pakistan: If you give us a chance again, we’ll teach you how to behave with a neighbour. Lessons from Op Sindoor: Lightning-fast decisions, tri-services integration, long-war logistics. J&K terror down sharply post Article 370. Watch the no-nonsense message!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue