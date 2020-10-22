Subscribe
Home >Videos >Will the gold rally continue? World Gold Council’s Somasundaram PR answers

Will the gold rally continue? World Gold Council’s Somasundaram PR answers

Updated: 22 Oct 2020, 10:16 PM IST Livemint

Somasundaram PR, MD, India, World Gold Council joined the latest edition of Mint Money Conversation to discuss whether it is prudent for investors to continue investing in gold. Gold has delivered a return of over 25% over the past year and has led to higher investments in gold. However, the question remains, is it safe to assume that the gold rally continue? Watch the full video to find out what Somasundaram PR had to say on the ‘gold rush’.