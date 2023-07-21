Hello User
Will the rupee emerge as a global currency? | Mint Primer | Mint

Will the rupee emerge as a global currency? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 04:33 PM IST Team Mint

Discover how India aims to increase the use of the rupee for cross-border transactions with an RBI-appointed panel's roadmap. Learn how this move can benefit India's exporters, importers, and economy by reducing transaction costs, limiting exchange rate risks, and accessing global financial markets. Explore challenges and recommendations to internationalize the rupee, potentially transforming India's position in the global financial landscape. Stay tuned for insights into the future of India's currency on the world stage.

