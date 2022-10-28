Will UPI kill the card swipe machine? | Mint Primer

These are heady times, and existential times, for ... moreThese are heady times, and existential times, for point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, the machines merchants use to process payments via debit and credit cards. Between April 2020 and April 2021, the number of PoS terminals in India inched up 3% from 4.39 million to 4.52 million. Since April 2021, the number has surged 36% to reach 6.13 million by April 2022, shows data from India’s central bank. Despite seeing significant growth over the course of the previous year, point-of-sale terminals are currently confronted with existential issues. Let's investigate what the cause of their dwindling numbers is and what the prospect is for their continued existence.
