Will UPI kill the card swipe machine? | Mint Primer

Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 01:17 AM IST

These are heady times, and existential times, for point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, the machines merchants use to process payments via debit and credit cards. Between April 2020 and April 2021, the number of PoS terminals in India inched up 3% from 4.39 million to 4.52 million. Since April 2021, the number has surged 36% to reach 6.13 million by April 2022, shows data from India’s central bank. Despite seeing significant growth over the course of the previous year, point-of-sale terminals are currently confronted with existential issues. Let's investigate what the cause of their dwindling numbers is and what the prospect is for their continued existence.