Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020

Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 08:08 PM IST

Senator Mark Warner from Virginia spoke at the 18t... moreSenator Mark Warner from Virginia spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about how the India-US relationship will progress under the Biden administration. ‘I believe we can build on some of the progress made by the Trump administration. Under the Biden administration the level of collaboration will be based on shared values rather than simply a kind of monetary decision,’ Senator Warner said. Watch the full video for all the details.