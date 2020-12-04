Home
>Videos
>Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Updated: 04 Dec 2020, 10:06 PM IST
Livemint
- Dr David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Answering a question about whether a pill is likely to reverse ageing, Dr. Sinclair said that work is underway in Boston to take the reprogramming technology and in the next two years hope to treat the first patient with glaucoma to check if vision can be restored. ‘At least twenty companies are working on medicines to slow and perhaps even reverse ageing. If it doesn’t happen in the next 30 years, something must have gone terribly wrong,’ Dr. Sinclair added. Watch the full video for all the details.