Winner of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022 Announced

Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:35 PM IST

[PARTNERED] The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize a... more[PARTNERED] The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize aims to create a global audience for stories of Indian entrepreneurial success. Broke to Breakthrough: The Rise of India's Largest Private Dairy Company by Harish Damodaran, which tells the story of Hatsun Agro, has been announced as the winner of the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2022.