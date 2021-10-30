Winning With Anti-Fragility: Building an Anti-Fragile Consumer Business

Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 06:00 PM IST

This episode will discuss how business leaders in the online retail space make sure that they emerge stronger. The key question is how much will this sustain post the pandemic and whether it is a beginning of a structural shift in the post COVID world. There are also fragilities building in terms of liability risk, cyber risk and a more complex supply chain. COVID-19 has been exceptionally challenging for businesses worldwide and brought to the fore the special role of E-commerce in this crisis and beyond. Unparalleled growth of E-commerce continues to soar in contrast with the opposite effect on brick-and-mortar sales.