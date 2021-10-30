Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Winning with Anti Fragility - SaaS: The Next Wave

Updated: 30 Oct 2021, 05:54 PM IST Livemint

This episode will discuss the unique opportunity for SAAS companies to truly emerge as anti-fragile and what are they doing about it. Even as Covid has to an extent proved to be a godsend for multiple consumer-facing sectors, the enterprise software entities have been able to interpret this pandemic as a boon. SaaS or cloud startups have experienced a higher rate of adoption of its services among sectors and industries they serve including data security, logistics and supply chain, collaboration suites, education, media and more. Pandemic has accelerated the pace of realization among enterprises with more people welcoming SaaS with open arms.