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Wipro Bags $1 Billion Olam Deal, Acquires Mindsprint In One Of Its Biggest Contracts In 6 Years

Wipro Bags $1 Billion Olam Deal, Acquires Mindsprint In One Of Its Biggest Contracts In 6 Years Wipro Ltd has bagged a $1 billion, eight-year contract from Singapore-based food processing major Olam Group, marking its first mega deal in nearly six years. As part of a broader engagement, the country's fourth-largest information technology (IT) services firm will acquire Mindsprint, Olam’s IT arm, for $375 million in an all-cash deal. Watch for more!

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Published7 Apr 2026, 08:24 PM IST
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Wipro Bags $1 Billion Olam Deal, Acquires Mindsprint
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