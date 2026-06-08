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With AI, its a time of massive change: Salesforce's Arundhati Bhattacharya

Artificial Intelligence is evolving faster than ever — and Agentic AI could completely redefine how businesses operate, how people work, and even whether traditional degrees remain relevant. In this special Mint Techcetra episode in partnership with Salesforce , Leslie D'Monte, Consulting Editor at Mint speaks with Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia.

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Published8 Jun 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Time of Massive Change, AI is now a rocketship: Salesforce's Arundhati Bhattacharya
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