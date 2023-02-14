Women's Premier League Auction: Smiriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet knock it out of the park

Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 07:42 PM IST

Auctions for world's second biggest T20 league aft... moreAuctions for world's second biggest T20 league after IPL concluded in Mumbai yesterday. Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most valued player. She was bought by RCB for a whopping 3.4 crores. A total of 5 teams were in the fray. Indian women's cricket team is currently participating in the T20 World Cup in South Africa. The whole room erupted in loud cheers and celebrations as the final bids were announced. Watch.