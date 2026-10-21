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‘Won’t be counted as India's friend until…': Jaishankar to Rubio

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared a light-hearted moment with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai. The exchange comes as Jaishankar and Rubio engage on strengthening ties between New Delhi and Washington. Watch.

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Published21 Oct 2026, 08:30 AM IST
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‘Won’t be counted as India's friend until…': Jaishankar to Rubio
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