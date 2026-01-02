English
Business News/ Videos / Work 90 Days Or Lose Benefits? Modi Govt’s New Gig Worker Rule Decoded

Work 90 Days Or Lose Benefits? Modi Govt’s New Gig Worker Rule Decoded

Updated: 02 Jan 2026, 11:23 pm IST Livemint

India's Gig Workers Get Social Security Boost! Labour Ministry releases draft rules under 4 Labour Codes—effective April 1, 2026. Gig/platform workers qualify with 90 days (single aggregator) or 120 days (multiple) work in FY—counts even ₹1 earned/day. Digital ID card, coverage under notified schemes. 30-45 day consultation open. Historic step for millions or exclusionary 90-day bar?

 
