Work-From-Village Indian Company Becomes Unicorn | Startup Buzz

This video talks about Zoho an Indian company that... moreThis video talks about Zoho an Indian company that operates on Work From Village model and becomes a Unicorn. Amid the economic slowdown, Chennai-based global technology company Zoho Corporation has recently announced it has reached $1 billion in annual revenue, riding on its diversified product portfolio. Zoho is till date a bootstrapped company. The company still uses its own resources to grow without relying on external investment.
#unicorn #startups #finance #mint
