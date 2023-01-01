Work-From-Village Indian Company Becomes Unicorn | Startup Buzz

Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 04:44 PM IST

This video talks about Zoho an Indian company that operates on Work From Village model and becomes a Unicorn. Amid the economic slowdown, Chennai-based global technology company Zoho Corporation has recently announced it has reached $1 billion in annual revenue, riding on its diversified product portfolio. Zoho is till date a bootstrapped company. The company still uses its own resources to grow without relying on external investment. #unicorn #startups #finance #mint