Subscribe

World Cup SHOCKER: Trump Reveals Why He Personally Asked FIFA To Overturn Balogun's Red Card | WATCH

US President Donald Trump criticised the red card given to Balogun, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like it. That wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. Two guys running full speed crashed into each other.” He confirmed asking FIFA for a review of the decision. Watch Trump’s full reaction.

Livemint
Published6 Jul 2026, 09:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Trump Reveals Why He Personally Asked FIFA To Overturn Balogun's Red Card
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWorld Cup SHOCKER: Trump Reveals Why He Personally Asked FIFA To Overturn Balogun's Red Card | WATCH
Advertisement
Read Next Story