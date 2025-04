'World Heading For A Sharp Competition, But...,' Jaishankar Explains How India Navigated US & China

Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 03:11 PM IST

'Heading For A SHARP Competition, But...,' Jaishankar Explains How To India Navigated US & China External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday pointed out how the world may be heading for a sharp competition and contestation. The minister was addressing a question on how Europe can handle both USA and China.