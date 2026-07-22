'World Is Extremely Turbulent, Maritime Trade at Risk': S Jaishankar Issues Stark Global Warning

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar issued a strong warning at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, saying the world has become ‘extremely turbulent’ amid rising geopolitical tensions. He stressed that maritime trade security can no longer be taken for granted and called for greater cooperation among Southeast Asian nations to tackle global challenges. Watch the full update to understand what this means for India, ASEAN, global supply chains, and international trade.