'World Leaders Come To Bengaluru 1st, Then Delhi': Karnataka CM Cites Vajpayee's Words In U.S. Pitch

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while pitching Bengaluru as a key technology and innovation hub to U.S. businessmen, citing former late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, saying that world leaders first go to Bengaluru, then to cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Speaking at an event marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, in the presence of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Shivakumar touted the India-U.S. relationship and the role of especially Bengaluru's tech talent. Watch.