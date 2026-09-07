Subscribe

'World Leaders Come To Bengaluru 1st, Then Delhi': Karnataka CM Cites Vajpayee's Words In U.S. Pitch

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while pitching Bengaluru as a key technology and innovation hub to U.S. businessmen, citing former late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's words, saying that world leaders first go to Bengaluru, then to cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Speaking at an event marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, in the presence of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Shivakumar touted the India-U.S. relationship and the role of especially Bengaluru's tech talent. Watch.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2026, 05:13 PM IST
Advertisement
'World Leaders Come To Bengaluru 1st': Karnataka CM Cites Vajpayee In U.S. Pitch
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideos'World Leaders Come To Bengaluru 1st, Then Delhi': Karnataka CM Cites Vajpayee's Words In U.S. Pitch
Advertisement
Read Next Story