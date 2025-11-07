World leaders blast Trump as liar for calling climate change a con job at COP30 in Belém, Brazil! Trump skips summit (Nov 10-21, 2025); Colombia, Chile, Brazil’s Lula slam his denialism. UK’s Starmer laments lost consensus; only 30+ leaders attend. Focus: forest funds, 1.5°C goal after Hurricane Melissa’s 75 deaths. Watch the climate clash!
