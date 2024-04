World's Biggest Election Begins | 10 Key Dates & Details You Must Know

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST

The world's biggest election has begun today in India. Over 44 days and divided into seven phases, the Lok Sabha election will give India its new federal government after the counting of votes on June 4. Watch this video for a complete breakdown on all the key dates and details you need to know