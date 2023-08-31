World’s First Ethanol-Fueled Car Launched; Everything You Need To Know | Watch

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the world's ... moreUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the world's first BS-VI (Stage-II), electric flex-fuel car today. The launch of a new 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova is being seen as a broader push by the Modi government for using alternative fuels. This could help India bring down its oil import cost and cut emissions as well.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.