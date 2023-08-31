World’s First Ethanol-Fueled Car Launched; Everything You Need To Know | Watch

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the world's ... moreUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the world's first BS-VI (Stage-II), electric flex-fuel car today. The launch of a new 100% ethanol-fueled variant of Toyota's Innova is being seen as a broader push by the Modi government for using alternative fuels. This could help India bring down its oil import cost and cut emissions as well.