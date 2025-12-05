English
Business News/ Videos / World's Longest Flight Takes Off: Shanghai-Buenos Aires Route Launched by China Eastern

World's Longest Flight Takes Off: Shanghai-Buenos Aires Route Launched by China Eastern

Updated: 05 Dec 2025, 07:55 pm IST Livemint

World's Longest Flight Takes Off: Shanghai-Buenos Aires Route Launched by China Eastern China Eastern Airlines has launched the world’s longest one-way flight, linking Shanghai with Buenos Aires through a new southern corridor that sharply reduces travel time between China and South America. Watch for more!

 
