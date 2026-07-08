World's Most And Least Liveable Cities In 2026 Revealed | Details

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 2026 Global Liveability Index covering 173 cities. Copenhagen retains the top spot for the second year, followed by Vienna, Melbourne, Sydney, and Zurich. Australia shines with three cities in the top 10. Honolulu remains the highest-ranked US city (25th), while New York climbs to 66th.Asia continues its steady rise, led by Chinese cities. In the Gulf, conflict with Iran drags down rankings — Muscat falls 14 places, Kuwait City drops to 105th.At the bottom, Damascus remains worst, with Tehran and Kyiv also sliding due to war.