Worried about national security, U.S. gearing up to ban Tik-Tok I Report

Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers Energy and Commerce Committee Chair tore into Tik-Tok, the popular short video social media platform owned by Chinese Byte Dance during a Congressional hearing. She began the 5 hour marathon annihilation of the Chinese social media giant by letting the Tik-Tok CEO Shou Zi Chew know in as clear and crisp words as possible - that ‘your platform should be banned’. What was surprising was the united stand taken by both the Republicans and the Democrats on the subject