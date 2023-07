Wrong ITR Form, Income Details, & More..| Common Mistakes We Make While Filing Income Tax Returns

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 06:15 PM IST

What are the most common mistakes we make while fi... moreWhat are the most common mistakes we make while filing ITR. Wrong ITR form, wrong disclosure of income, non-disclosure of foreign assets or income , AIS and a lot more. In this episode of Income tax aur sukoon we tell you such common mistakes and how to avoid them.