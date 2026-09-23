Xbox Layoffs: Hundreds Fired In Fresh Restructuring Round | Major Studio Shake-Up | Inside The Memo

Microsoft has initiated another wave of job eliminations across its Xbox division under CEO Asha Sharma, eliminating 268 roles at Halo Studios, first-party studios and central management. The cuts form part of a multi-year “Xbox reset” and follow a larger 1,600-person layoff in July, moving the company closer to its target of 3,200 total reductions. Xbox COO Matt Booty called it a difficult day for departing colleagues and their teams. Future Halo development has been reallocated under Activision support, while Halo Studios is scaled down to focus mainly on existing games and community support.