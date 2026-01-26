English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 23 2026 15:59:42
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 258.65 -6.29%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 187.55 -0.92%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.80 -1.66%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,343.35 -0.17%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 409.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Videos / Xi Jinping’s Top General Reportedly Leaked China’s Nuclear Data To U.S. | What’s Happening?

Xi Jinping’s Top General Reportedly Leaked China’s Nuclear Data To U.S. | What’s Happening?

Updated: 26 Jan 2026, 07:01 pm IST Livemint

China’s Top General Zhang Youxia Under Investigation for Leaking Nuclear Secrets to US! WSJ reports Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission accused of massive corruption, bribery for promotions, political cliques & handing core nuclear tech data to America—one of Beijing’s gravest security breaches ever. Xi’s longtime ally now probed amid 50+ senior officers purged since 2023. Social media buzzes with coup rumors. Huge implications for PLA stability & Indo-Pacific security—India watches closely.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue