Business News/ Videos / Xi Jinping’s Top General Reportedly Leaked China’s Nuclear Data To U.S. | What’s Happening?

Xi Jinping’s Top General Reportedly Leaked China’s Nuclear Data To U.S. | What’s Happening?

Updated: 26 Jan 2026, 07:01 pm IST Livemint

China’s Top General Zhang Youxia Under Investigation for Leaking Nuclear Secrets to US! WSJ reports Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission accused of massive corruption, bribery for promotions, political cliques & handing core nuclear tech data to America—one of Beijing’s gravest security breaches ever. Xi’s longtime ally now probed amid 50+ senior officers purged since 2023. Social media buzzes with coup rumors. Huge implications for PLA stability & Indo-Pacific security—India watches closely.