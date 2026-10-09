Subscribe

#yogiadityanath Confirms Renaming #NoidaAirport To #NarendraModi International Airport

Calling it set to become

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
#yogiadityanath Confirms Renaming #NoidaAirport To #NarendraModi International Airport
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideos#yogiadityanath Confirms Renaming #NoidaAirport To #NarendraModi International Airport
Advertisement
Read Next Story